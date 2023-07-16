Pulaski County and Motorsport Park leaders talk about SRX Race

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County leaders recently announced a name change to Pulaski County Motorsports Park.

County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said the name change is a part of the county’s efforts to advance economic development in its growing tourism industry.

Pulaski County Motorsports Park President and CEO Rusty Wallace Racing said the park is also hosting SRX Series July 27th which includes big names like Tony Stewart, Bobby Lebonte, and Kyle Busch.

Tickets are still available.

For more information about the series and purchase

Tickets | SRX Series | Motor Mile Speedway (showare.com)