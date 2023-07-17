Botetourt County officials asking residents for input on Remote Worker Survey

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Botetourt County officials have launched a Remote Worker Survey to support residents who work remotely and attract new people to the area.

The survey was developed to “capture accurate data and honest answers from those that work remotely in our community,” officials said.

We’re told the overall goal is to make the county a State-Certified Remote Work Community and develop new initiatives.

The survey opened on Monday, July 17, and will close on Monday, July 31, leaders said.

Two $50 gift cards to a local restaurant and two $100 gift cards to a local business will be offered as prizes, the site said. Four Botetourt County residents will be chosen to win a prize.

According to the website, winners will be notified the week after the survey closes.

Take the survey here.