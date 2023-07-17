Roanoke Police spot bear cub in Market Square, asking public to avoid downtown

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is asking the public to avoid downtown after a bear cub was spotted in Market Square.

Police say they are currently working on a safe resolution for both the public and the cub.

We’re told RPD’s Animal Warden Unit is on the scene and has been in contact with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

“Please avoid downtown and give the bear his/her space,” Roanoke Police wrote on Facebook.

As of 4:35 p.m., Campbell Ave SE was blocked off to traffic.

10 News has a crew on the way working for you to learn more.

You can find safety tips by clicking here. Visit the Virginia Department of Wildlife’s Bear resource page here.