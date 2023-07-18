Botetourt Co. Board of Supervisors approves major mixed-use development

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a 400-unit development in Blue Ridge.

The rezoning vote and permits were granted on Monday night, which means that “Harvest at Blue Ridge” has the go-ahead.

Developer Dale Wilkinson said by 2035, the land could hold 400 homes, ranging from apartments to cottages and more.

Wilkinson said he has a six-phase plan and the land could also hold small businesses and community spaces.

He released a statement following the decision that said:

“We are pleased to bring to Botetourt an exciting new community focused on people, less so on automobiles. We will offer a full array of housing types and small businesses to complement the neighborhood.”

Wilkinson said construction will begin by the end of the year.