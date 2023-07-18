Pulaski County non-profit prepares to hand out hundreds of free school supplies

DUBLIN, Va. – The new school year is right around the corner, which means it’s time for back-to-school shopping.

New school supplies can be expensive, which is where the New River Valley non-profit, “We Are All Of The Above” began hosting their Back to School Extravaganza.

The event is all about giving out free school supplies. Everything from backpacks to notebooks and pencils.

This year will be their fourth year putting on this event. Last year, they served over 200 kids.

“We are really excited to be able to help kids go back to school focused on doing their best not worrying about if they have what they need or being embarrassed because they don’t have the proper supplies,” said We Are All Of The Above’s President, Christiana Carter.

The event is Sunday, July 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last at Randolph Park in Dublin.