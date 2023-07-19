84º

Juvenile hurt after early morning Roanoke shooting

Likely occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on Salem Turnpike, police said

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – A juvenile was injured after a shooting in Roanoke early Wednesday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said police were notified at around 5:45 a.m. of a person with a gunshot wound.

We’re told the juvenile was self-transported to LewisGale Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening wound.

According to police, the location of the incident is likely to be 2600 Salem Turnpike, occurring at around 4:30 a.m.

Authorities said the investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

