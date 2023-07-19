Master plan for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport submitted to FAA

ROANOKE, Va. – The master plan for the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport will soon be going before the FAA for review.

It outlines a number of future projects, including a proposed runway extension with a bridge over 581.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The hope is that it will make room for bigger planes, providing more flights out of the Star City.

“A lot of people think, “Can you do that?’ Absolutely, it’s done several places,” Airport Executive Director Mike Stewart said. “The real trick is when does our activity trigger investing in a large amount of money there and is it worth it to the community.”

The plan also includes security checkpoint upgrades and a replacement for the tile flooring inside the terminal.

Airport leaders hope they’ll have an approved layout by the end of the year or early 2024.