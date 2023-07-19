New overstock store opens in Christiansburg this weekend

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new store is opening soon in Christiansburg, and it is not just your average bargain shop.

The Valley Overstock is a new overstock store offering loads of different goods like clothing, kids’ toys, and furniture.

The owners said all their products are overstock items from major department stores. Instead of letting them be thrown away, they buy the goods and sell them at a huge discount.

“We are sort of the last step before it would end up in a landfill or incinerated because it is actually cheaper for these big box stores to just burn the product than it is for them to hold it in warehouses,” said Aaron Richards, owner of The Valley Overstock.

Store owners said all their clothes are brand new and ensure that anything used, like the furniture, is of a certain quality standard.

The Valley Overstock is set to open to the public on July 22. Learn more about the business here.