Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts National Hot Dog Day community event

We’re told an estimated 800 hot dogs were given away during Wednesday’s event.

ROANOKE, Va. – On Wednesday, the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office participated in National Hot Dog Day by sharing with the community.

From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., officers set up on the top level of Washington Park near the renovated basketball court and gave away hot dogs to anyone and everyone.

We’re told local community sponsor “Clean Sweep 23″ assisted with the food supplies, and “D and G’s Wonderland” provided a bounce house for kids.

“Being a part of the sheriff’s office, we always talk about servitude,” Sheriff Antonio Hash said. “And today is another day that we can leave the comfort of our office and come out into the community at large to make sure that we are serving all people. It is so important to give back. We want everybody to know that giving is better than receiving.”

