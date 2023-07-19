Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine providing free physicals to Roanoke students

Students at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine are providing free physicals to Roanoke City students ahead of the upcoming school year.
It started as a volunteer effort, but is now offered every month at Bradley Free Clinic.
It’s all part of a partnership focusing on low-income, immigrant, and refugee children who often deal with issues like tooth decay, developmental delays, anxiety, and PTSD.
“One of the main reasons I went into medicine was to help underserved populations — I’m an immigrant myself, I understand how hard it is to integrate into a whole new country, and I’m truly grateful I get to be a part of this and help give back to people in the community,” VTC medical student Atreyi Saha said.
As of June, the clinic has served 184 students.