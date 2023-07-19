85º

LIVE

Local News

Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine providing free physicals to Roanoke students

Greg Moore, WSLS

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Health, Roanoke City Public Schools
Students at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine are providing free physicals to Roanoke City students ahead of the upcoming school year.

Students at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine are providing free physicals to Roanoke City students ahead of the upcoming school year.

It started as a volunteer effort, but is now offered every month at Bradley Free Clinic.

It’s all part of a partnership focusing on low-income, immigrant, and refugee children who often deal with issues like tooth decay, developmental delays, anxiety, and PTSD.

“One of the main reasons I went into medicine was to help underserved populations — I’m an immigrant myself, I understand how hard it is to integrate into a whole new country, and I’m truly grateful I get to be a part of this and help give back to people in the community,” VTC medical student Atreyi Saha said.

As of June, the clinic has served 184 students.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email