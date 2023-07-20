89º

LIST: Back-to-school events in Central, Southwest Virginia🍎

Here’s a look at local events to help get students ready to return to the classroom

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Back-to-school season is here and we’d love to see your kids’ smiling faces as they head back to school! (Pexels)

Back-to-school season is approaching, and several local organizations are offering events to support students ahead of their return to the classroom.

From free haircuts to back-to-school drives, there are plenty of events in our area for students and families.

Campbell County

  • July 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m: Free Back To School Event at Hat Creek Equestrian. Free food and school supplies will be provided while they last. Free pony rides and tours of the facility will also be available.

Christiansburg

Danville

  • Aug. 5 from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m: Back to School Event at O. Trent Bronner Middle School. Free supplies will be given out until all are gone.

Lynchburg

  • Aug. 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m: Back to School Drive at Hunton-Randolph Community Center. Free preselected hairstyles, haircuts, school supplies, and clothing will be provided to families and children in need.

Roanoke

  • Aug. 6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m: Back to School Drive at Selah Beauty Salon. School supplies and hygiene products will be given out to all kids while supplies last.
  • Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m: Free haircuts and school supplies at Northside High School

Pulaski County

Know of a back-to-school event we missed? Email lhelkowski@wsls.com with relevant information so we can add it to the list!

