LIST: Back-to-school events in Central, Southwest Virginia🍎

Back-to-school season is approaching, and several local organizations are offering events to support students ahead of their return to the classroom.

From free haircuts to back-to-school drives, there are plenty of events in our area for students and families.

Campbell County

July 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m: Free Back To School Event at Hat Creek Equestrian. Free food and school supplies will be provided while they last. Free pony rides and tours of the facility will also be available. at Hat Creek Equestrian. Free food and school supplies will be provided while they last. Free pony rides and tours of the facility will also be available.

Christiansburg

Aug. 12 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m: at Barber and Beauty, a Paul Mitchell Salon Back to School Free Haircuts! at Barber and Beauty, a Paul Mitchell Salon

Danville

Aug. 5 from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m: at O. Trent Bronner Middle School. Free supplies will be given out until all are gone. Back to School Event at O. Trent Bronner Middle School. Free supplies will be given out until all are gone.

Lynchburg

Aug. 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m: at Hunton-Randolph Community Center. Free preselected hairstyles, haircuts, school supplies, and clothing will be provided to families and children in need. Back to School Drive at Hunton-Randolph Community Center. Free preselected hairstyles, haircuts, school supplies, and clothing will be provided to families and children in need.

Roanoke

Aug. 6 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m: at Selah Beauty Salon. School supplies and hygiene products will be given out to all kids while supplies last. Back to School Drive at Selah Beauty Salon. School supplies and hygiene products will be given out to all kids while supplies last.

Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m: Free haircuts and school supplies at Northside High School

Pulaski County

July 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. or while supplies last: “We Are All Of The Above” hosts Back to School Extravaganza at Randolph Park in Dublin. The organization is providing backpacks and school supplies for free while supplies last.

Know of a back-to-school event we missed? Email lhelkowski@wsls.com with relevant information so we can add it to the list!