BLACKSBURG, Va. – Hey, Barbie fans — if you want to get “pretty in pink” before you see the new movie, here’s your chance!

Beauty Lab in Christiansburg is partnering with Blacksburg’s B&B Theatres to host a “Barbie Takeover” event to celebrate the release of the new movie, “Barbie.”

On Saturday, June 22 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can get “Barbie hair,” along with pink glitter, hair mascara, and pearl and sequin hair ornaments.

Beauty Lab will also offer sample giveaways at the event.