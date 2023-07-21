‘Name your Price’ animal adoptions in Franklin County through Saturday

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – The Franklin County Animal Shelter is hosting a pet adoption event in hopes of finding new homes for some of the animals.

“We are trying to give some of the scared, the older, the underdogs a chance at a life and it’s getting very hard to keep hope,” the shelter wrote in a social post. “When we say we’re full, it’s not that we have 10 open kennels, etc… it’s we have <2 half kennels or cat condos!”

The shelter will be hosting a “Name your Price” pet adoption special, which they said runs through Saturday (July 22).

Staff said you can also adopt at an off-site location – Barkley’s at Westlake.

There are cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies up for adoption.

Below, you can see some of the animals available for adoption, but the shelter said they have many others.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 81 State Street in Rocky Mount. They’re open on Friday from noon to 4 p.m., and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to their website.