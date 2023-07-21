Roanoke Co. girl sells lemonade to help mom pay for school supplies

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Watch this story tonight on 10 News at 11.

Alexa Eklond is pouring up something sweet and refreshing to help her mom pay for school supplies.

It started out as a way to help construction workers who are fixing Pitzer Rd. in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Roanoke County.

“They’re out here working hard and sweating when they could be at home sitting on the couch,” 10-year-old Eklond said.

After helping those working out in the heat, she wanted to help someone a little closer to home.

“My mom means the world to me. She helps me with everything,” Eklond said.

Right in front of her lemonade stand, Eklond has a sign that reads “Lemonade. $1 money goes to our school supplies or donate what you can. Thank you.”

“Money this year for school supplies is through the roof these days,” Eklond said.

Her mom, Kala Gilbert, takes care of three kids on her own. Two of those three are Eklond’s cousins, who she has custody over.

“You do have to start budgeting. Instead of 100 to 200, it’s three, four, five … it really has been a big struggle for sure,” Gilbert said.

She likes to give a hand every once in a while but for the most part, she laid back and let her daughter do the work.

“It just makes me super proud of her. I know that she sees me gone so much and for her to just want to put towards that so I can be home more, that’s her thought process of it,” Gilbert said.

If you didn’t get a chance to try some of the lemonade, don’t worry! Eklond plans to have the stand open on Saturday. It is right across the street from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.