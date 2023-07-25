Man injured in overnight Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man hurt.

At about 2:45 a.m., Roanoke Police received a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Gilmer Avenue in Northwest Roanoke; however, when officers arrived at the scene, there were no victims in the area nor was there any evidence of a shooting.

Moments later, officers were notified that a person had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. When they arrived at the hospital, they spoke with a man who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities did not provide any further details about what may have led to the incident.

Additionally, no suspects were located at the scene and no arrests have been made as this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text the department at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.