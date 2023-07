WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A tradition continues this weekend, as people gather alongside Highway 21 for the 100-mile yard sale, hoping to find some steals and deals.

It starts in Wythe County and continues all the way down to Harmony, North Carolina.

Organizers said people should drive slowly in the area this weekend and watch for stopping cars.

The fun starts on Friday and continues through Sunday.