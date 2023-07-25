Renderings give sneak peek into future Roanoke In-River Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Parks and Recreation have created renderings of what a future In-River Park could look like.

10 News first told you about the plans to build a kayak park in the summer of 2022.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

Now you can take a look at some of the renderings of what the park could look like.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation says while a number of similar in-river parks can be found across the country, this will be the first of its kind in the state of Virginia.

The parks will focus on ADA river access, whitewater features, enhanced wading spaces, scenic viewing points, and calm river play areas.

$2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding was allocated to this project in 2022 by the City of Roanoke, with an additional $1 million allocated in 2023.

Katie Slusher is the Planning and Development Coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Recreation. She says the park is meant for anyone and everyone.

“We’re really excited to have something like that, that will be of interest and exciting for folks that are outside of Roanoke as well as living here in Roanoke,” Slusher said.

The project is currently in the process of acquiring permits and finalizing designs.