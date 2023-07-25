Roanoke Police searching for suspect after robbery at GNC

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is searching for a man after a business was robbed on Tuesday evening.

According to Sgt. Perez with RPD, the call came in around 6:03 p.m. after a robbery at the GNC Towers location.

Authorities said a man entered the store and was said to have taken an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

We’re told the man was wearing sunglasses and dark clothing, as well as a bookbag.

Roanoke Police said no arrests have been made and they are still looking for the suspect.

The incident is believed to be isolated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text the department at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.