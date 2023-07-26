22-year-old man dead after Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a Pittsylvania County crash that left a 22-year-old man dead.

It happened on Tuesday on Moorefield Bridge Road, west of Mount Cross Road, authorities said.

According to State Police, 22-year-old Tyler Anthony Scott Gunnell, of Axton, was driving south in a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe and ran off the right side of the road. That’s when he overcorrected, crossed the center line and hit a 2002 Mack truck.

Gunnell, who was wearing his seat belt, was hurt in the crash and transported to SOVAH Health in Danville for treatment. Unfortunately, he later died.

The second driver involved, 57-year-old Jimmy L. Noble, of Reidsville, Virginia, was wearing his seat belt and was not injured in the incident.

State Police says the crash is still under investigation.