Cambria Station Antiques in Christiansburg unveils archway made out of books

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A local antique store has a new architectural wonder attracting customers to their New River Valley shop.

Cambria Station Antiques in Christiansburg now has an archway, made entirely from books leading to their book section.

Tall enough to walk under, owners of the store said they have been working on it since January and just recently finished it.

They said they don’t know how many books it actually took to make the archway, but they’re excited to find out.

“The big issue is just running out of books. It was 10 times more books than I thought it would be,” Ken Vaughan, co-owner of Cambria Antique Station said. “I forgot to count. We’ll do that and we’ll have a contest sometime this year for who can guess how many there are.”

Store owners also said there are hidden books throughout the archway for customers to find.