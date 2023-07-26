Roanoke Police searching for two missing girls

If you see Jonnetta and Joneisha or know where they might be, please call 911 and share what you know.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two missing girls.

Thirteen-year-old Jonnetta Ivory and 11-year-old Joneisha Ivory were reported missing early Tuesday morning and were last seen at their home in the 3000 block of Willow Road.

Roanoke Police do not know what the two girls were wearing when they left their home nor do they know where they might be headed.

It’s also unclear whether or not they are traveling alone.

“While we do not believe the girls are in any immediate danger, we’d like to get them home to their family as soon as possible,” Roanoke Police said in a Facebook post.

