Volunteers sponsor clothing drive for Carilion Closet

ROANOKE, Va. – Local youth volunteers are sponsoring a clothing drive at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Experts say patients who are admitted often show up in damaged clothes, so volunteers are collecting sweatpants and pajama bottoms to help make patients as comfortable as possible.

We’re told that having clothes ready in the Carilion Closet for patients as they leave can be beneficial.

“A lot of people come into the hospital and they don’t have everything they need, it’s very unexpected so we are here to provide things like sweatpants and shirts if they come and they don’t have what they need and provide some comfort for them,” Claire Glover, rising senior volunteer said.

Since getting its first donations in 2016, the Carilion Closet has given away nearly 4,000 articles of clothing.

You can take clothes to Carilion Children’s Tanglewood location at the side entrance all week during the drive.