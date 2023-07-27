10 ways you can keep your family safe in summer heat

ROANOKE, Va. – Step outside and you’ll most likely feel what a lot of people are feeling around the country: the heat.

The region will be dealing with the hottest temperatures of the season with temperatures in the 90s plus humidity.

Keven Ferguson and his two daughters still want to get outside but with the heat, they make sure to prepare.

“We’re wearing short sleeves, dresses, the works … putting on the sunscreen … packing big water jugs full of ice,” Ferguson said.

Dr. Christopher Pierce is the Chair of Pediatrics for Carilion. He says one of the issues with kids and heat is they are often oblivious to noticing any symptoms of heat exhaustion.

“If the kid’s not paying attention to the queues, we as the parent probably ought to be paying a little extra attention to what signs there might be,” Pierce said.

Carilion says they have seen an uptick in heat-related incidents in their emergency department.

“We’ll see kids that maybe passed out in the heat … luckily they tend to be relatively healthy so they bounce back. However, it’s still an issue,” Pierce said.

Here are some tips for you and your family to try and be safe during the heat wave: