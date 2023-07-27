27-year-old woman dead after crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a crash that left a 27-year-old woman dead on Tuesday in Carroll County.

Authorities said the crash occurred at 2:54 p.m. on Interstate 77 at the 9 mile marker.

A 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was heading north on I-77 when it experienced a tire blowout, according to police. We’re told the vehicle pulled to the left shoulder, but was still partially in the left travel lane.

Police said a 2002 Toyota Sequoia was heading north on I-77 when it came upon the disabled vehicle and swerved to the left to avoid striking the Dodge. The Toyota continued into the median, where it struck a woman standing in the median.

VSP said the pedestrian, Stacy Andrews, 27, of Newark, Ohio, died at the scene. We’re told she was a passenger in the Dodge Ram, and the driver was not injured.

The driver of the Toyota, a 69-year-old man from Sanford, North Carolina, was not injured in the crash, according to authorities.

State police say no charges were placed.