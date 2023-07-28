Mary Draper Ingles Festival kicks off

RADFORD, Va. – Ingles was an American pioneer known for escaping captivity in the 1750s and eventually returning home to the New River Valley.

This weekend’s Mary Draper Ingles Festival will offer more than 75 activities to learn about the frontier heroine.

Festival organizers said this event is more than just a celebration.

“We’re calling this festival the journey for all,” said Scott Gardener, executive director of Glencoe Mansion and Gallery. “We’re celebrating all the people that helped with the history of this area. From the Native Americans to the African American community — Mary’s family were Scots Irish but there were also Germans, there were all sorts of immigrants here, and everyone was working together.”

The festival kicks off Friday night at Glencoe Mansion Museum and Gallery and continues over the weekend with events at Ingles Farm and Long Way Brewing.