Ribbon-cutting held for new one-mile stretch of the Roanoke Greenway

A new one-mile stretch of the Roanoke Greenway is now open to the public.

It was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning.

The new stretch runs from Norfolk Southern Materials Yard to the Bridge Street Trailhead.

The $6.5 million project includes a 270-foot long bridge over the Roanoke River — which is the longest on the Greenway system.

“We are talking about the completion of Greenway bridging the gap to make sure we are connected,” Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said. “This is a big day. It took us a while to get here, but we are pleased that we are able to make this announcement.”

This marks the completion of the “Bridge the Gap” campaign that Roanoke City started in 2012 to connect parts of the Salem and Roanoke trails.