Roanoke County School Board meeting on transgender student policies ends in uproar

ROANOKE CO., Va. – A Roanoke County School Board meeting ended in an uproar Thursday night after discussions about new policies regarding transgender students.

After repeated outbursts, the chairman of the board asked the room to leave, and some people ended up leaving the room in handcuffs.

The meeting started out with discussions over two controversial policies.

One has to do with classroom displays and decorations following concerns over pride decor at Glen Cove Elementary.

The new policy, unanimously approved by the board, says it’s inappropriate for teachers to use decorations in a classroom that display any political, sociopolitical, or religious belief.

Hidden Valley High School teacher, Kimberly Irvin said the board is saying one thing, but is acting in a different way.

“Your proposed policies state the removal of politically motivated items and yet all you do is just push your political agenda on our school. I am struggling to understand how you can have it both ways,” Irvin said.

The board followed up with a discussion over the new transgender student model policies from the Virginia Department of Education.

The policies require teachers to use the names and pronouns of students based on their official records.

It also requires students to use bathrooms based on the sex they were assigned at birth unless their parents opt them out.

While going over the policies, parents and students began to yell out and were asked to clear the room. Some people were cooperative, others were not.

Once the room cleared, board members expressed their disappointment.

“Nights like tonight are not good for anybody. They’re not good for our school system. They’re not good for our students. They’re not good for the community.”

Roanoke County Public Schools sent the following statement to 10 News after the meeting Thursday night.