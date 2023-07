RADFORD, Va. – New Mount Olive UMC located on 309 Russell Avenue in Radford is hosting a fish fry, Saturday July 29, 2023.

The church is located Across From R&R Market & Radford Fire Department

The event will last from 11:00AM-4:00PM

Menu Prices:

$12 Dinners Including 2 Pieces Of Deep Fried Fish, Baked Beans, Cole-Slaw, Rolls, & Desert

$6 Fish Sandwiches On A Bun With Slaw

Extra Piece Of Fish $3.50

For Call In Orders 540-639-6425