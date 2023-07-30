Big Lick Comicon comes to Berglund Center Aug 5th -6th

ROANOKE, Va. – Aug 5-6 Berglund Center – Roanoke, VA 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, VA 24016.

Ticket Prices: Saturday – $17, Sunday – $16, Weekend Pass – $25 (weekend pass includes early entry at 10am on Saturday, August 5th!)

Saturday – 10am-6pm, 10am for weekend pass holders, 11am for General Admission

Sunday – 11am-5pm, no early entry

Kids 12 and under with paying customer are FREE!

Virginia’s biggest celebration of comics, pop culture, toys and gaming returns to Roanoke, VA! Featuring a massive selection of exhibitors from comic vendors, artists, celebrity guests, creators, crafters, gaming enthusiasts, plus on site experiences live stage entertainment and more.

Event website: www.biglickcomiccon.com and follow on Facebook for the most up to date information, www.facebook.com/biglickcomiccon