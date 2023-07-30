Man dead after shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead following a shooting in Roanoke Sunday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On Sunday at around 9 a.m., police were called the 600 block of King George Avenue SW for the report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Officers arrived to find a man inside a vehicle with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound. Authorities said Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived and pronounced the man deceased on scene.

Police said details about this shooting are limited. We’re told no suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.