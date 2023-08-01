Northwest Roanoke shooting leaves one man dead

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened in Northwest Roanoke overnight.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, Roanoke Police were alerted about a man who had been shot in the 400 block of Westside Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find the man lying outside of a vehicle with serious injuries and immediately began providing care until the Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived.

Shortly after, the man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later passed away, according to authorities.

There have been 21 homicides in Roanoke so far this year.

This shooting comes on the heels of a press conference on Monday where Roanoke City leaders addressed several recent shootings and stated they would be working to crack down on gun violence.

Roanoke Police are still searching for a suspect as this remains an ongoing investigation. Details surrounding the incident weren’t immediately clear.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.