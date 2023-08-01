One dead, one injured after crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another hurt.

Authorities say on July 29, 77-year-old Gerald E. Stockner, of Hillsville, was driving north in a Chevrolet Equinox on Breezy Ridge Road and failed to yield the right of way to a Ford F-150 pickup truck that was driving east on Route 58.

The Ford, which was driven by 60-year-old Gary M. Gravley, was unable to avoid hitting the Chevrolet as he pulled across the eastbound lanes.

We’re told both vehicles crashed into one another in the intersection.

Gravley was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and Stockner was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

10 News has learned that Gravley, unfortunately, did not survive the crash.

Both individuals were wearing seat belts, according to Virginia State Police.

Stockner was cited for failing to yield the right of way, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation.