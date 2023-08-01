77º
Join Insider

Local News

Summer Music Games showcase world-class marching bands in Salem

This is the event’s 30th year

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Summer Music Games, Salem, Salem High School, Marching Band

SALEM, VA – The Summer Music Games returned to Salem Tuesday night.

The 30th annual event features high school and college marching bands, along with five world-class drum corps from across the country.

It showcases artistry and athleticism but also serves as a huge fundraiser for the Pride of Salem band boosters.

“If students can’t afford to participate in band, it allows them to participate and not have to worry about saying, ‘Well I can’t do this because I can’t afford to pay it,” DCI Coordinator for the Summer Music Games Steve Belanger said.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

email