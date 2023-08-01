Travis Tritt coming to the Salem Civic Center this October

FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn. Tritt, who canceled shows at venues that required a COVID-19 vaccine or mask-wearing, was set to sing the national anthem before Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night, Oct. 23, 2021. The Braves' 41,000-seat stadium, Truist Park, has allowed full capacity most of the season with no requirements for vaccinations, negative tests or mask-wearing from fans. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

SALEM, Va. – It’s a great day to be alive!

Travis Tritt is heading to the Salem Civic Center this October.

The center made the announcement on July 31, saying the event will take place on Thursday, October 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tritt will be performing with Crawford & Power, who have played alongside county music stars like Luke Combs, Willie Nelson, and Cody Johnson, officials said.

We’re told tickets will officially go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m., ranging in price from $33 to $88.

If you don’t want to wait, officials said presale starts on Thursday, August 3 at 10 a.m. – use code “TROUBLE” to access presale tickets.

Preferred parking will also be available for $10.

Buy tickets online here, or you can stop by the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.