Windrush Farm in Giles County opens for berry picking

NEWPORT, Va. – If you are looking to get outdoors, head to Windrush Farm in the New River Valley to pick organic blueberries straight from the bush.

The blueberries are a late-season berry called rabbit-eyes and can be picked now through mid-September.

Farm owners tell 10 News the public is welcome to come visit Monday through Saturday.

“Pretty much sunrise to sunset, but 8 o’clock in the morning to whenever, 6 o’clock, 7 o’clock,” said David McCarthy, farm manager and owner. “We’re in Newport off of Spruce Run. So, if they come out off of 460 and turn left on Spruce Run about three and a half miles down on the left and they’ll find us.”

If you’d like to get in on the berry-picking fun, you can find more information here.