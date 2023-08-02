611 steam locomotive excursions scheduled for the fall

Get excited, train enthusiasts! Your chance to ride behind the beloved 611 steam locomotive is full steam ahead.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation and the Virginia Scenic Railway have announced a series of 611 passenger excursions coming this fall.

The excursions will operate twice daily at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. as the Shenandoah Valley Limited during October and November 2023.

In the meantime, the train will remain in Roanoke as part of preparation and maintenance, as well as its annual Federal Railway Administration inspections. After that work is done, excursions behind the 611 train on the Virginia Scenic Railway track will begin.

“We are delighted to help make this run possible,” Steve Powell, president of the Virginia Scenic Railway said. “We love trains and railroad history, and we look forward to partnering with the Virginia Museum of Transportation to host the legendary 611 and bring the steam engine roaring to life in the Shenandoah Valley. This is one of the prettiest routes around, and we are excited to share it.”

Tickets will be available for purchase mid-August here. Seating options will include Coach, Premium Coach, First Class and Dome Classes, from $99 to $249 per seat.

The Shenandoah Valley Limited will depart on the following dates:

October 6 – 8

October 13 – 15

October 20 – 22

October 27 – 29

November 3 – 5

To stay up-to-date on when tickets become available, sign up for the Virginia Scenic Railway newsletter here.