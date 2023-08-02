INTERVIEW: Former U.S. attorney weighs in on Trump indictment

For the first time in U.S. history, a former president is charged with trying to overturn an election.

Former President Trump is facing a new indictment for allegedly trying to defraud the United States.

He is specifically alleged to have taken part in three criminal conspiracies.

Federal prosecutors say Former President Trump tried multiple strategies to remain president after election he knew he lost.

Trump calls the latest indictment, his third, ”fake.” The former president took to his social media platform “Truth Social” asking why the indictment was put out a day after the, “Crooked Joe Biden scandal.”

To help breakdown what the latest indictment entails, John Fishwick, a former U.S. attorney joined 10 News in the studio.

