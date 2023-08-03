Meet August’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge

It’s a new month, which means it’s time to announce a new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient.

For each day in August, every time your Local Weather Authority gets the forecast right, 10 News will donate to the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge aims to uphold Christian principles through a myriad of programs that foster a healthy spirit, mind and body.

“The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge acknowledges and embraces that Christian principles are a significant piece of our organizational mission,” the organization said on its website. “When defining what Christian principles mean to us as an organization we chose the ultimate Christian principle, LOVE.”

These principles are put into practice, in part, through the Y’s Annual Giving Campaign, a fundraiser that helps to raise donations for the financial assistance program. The program is funded through donations and gives those who otherwise might not be able to afford it a chance to be a part of the Y’s programs.

Each time Your Local Weather Authority hits the bullseye with the forecast, we will donate to this cause.

Wondering how 3 Degree Guarantee works? Here’s a breakdown:

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

