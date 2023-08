ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers heading south on I-81 through Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT.

Four vehicles crashed into one another, our 10 News crew saw, blocking the left lane at the Dixie Caverns exit.

Crews said at 132, the south left shoulder and left lane are closed as of 3:00 p.m.