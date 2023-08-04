82º
Join Insider

Local News

10 News’ Pet of the Week: Help Cletus find his forever home

He’s available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Pet of the Week, Animals, Roanoke Valley SPCA
We're working for you this month to help "Clear the Shelters." Today we're featuring a sweet pup from the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

ROANOKE, Va. – Cletus is a sweet older guy, but you would never know it. This almost-11-year-old is full of energy, and loves to play.

He’s also got a sweet side, and loves to snuggle.

Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA says that Cletus would be a good fit for a variety of homes, and gets along well with people.

According to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, Cletus is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested.

If you’re interested in scheduling a meeting with Cletus or for more information click here.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Watch Rachel weekdays during 10 News at 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m.

email

facebook

twitter

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email