10 News’ Pet of the Week: Help Cletus find his forever home

We're working for you this month to help "Clear the Shelters." Today we're featuring a sweet pup from the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

ROANOKE, Va. – Cletus is a sweet older guy, but you would never know it. This almost-11-year-old is full of energy, and loves to play.

He’s also got a sweet side, and loves to snuggle.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA says that Cletus would be a good fit for a variety of homes, and gets along well with people.

According to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, Cletus is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested.

If you’re interested in scheduling a meeting with Cletus or for more information click here.