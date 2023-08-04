10 News’ Pet of the Week: Help Cletus find his forever home

ROANOKE, Va. – Cletus is a sweet older guy, but you would never know it. This almost-11-year-old is full of energy, and loves to play.
He’s also got a sweet side, and loves to snuggle.
Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director for the Roanoke Valley SPCA says that Cletus would be a good fit for a variety of homes, and gets along well with people.
According to the Roanoke Valley SPCA, Cletus is spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested.
If you’re interested in scheduling a meeting with Cletus or for more information click here.