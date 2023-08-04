42nd Annual Steppin’ Out underway in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg’s 42nd Annual Steppin’ Out kicked off Friday in downtown Blacksburg.

There are over 200 vendors who set up shop. With pop-up shops lining the streets, there is something for everyone.

Whether it’s arts and crafts, food, or your just want to enjoy some live music, Steppin’ Out is an opportunity for many businesses to get out into the community.

“It’s just overall great people, fun people, and I have been here long enough you get to know your customers,” said Kathy McKenzie, a vendor at Steppin’ Out.

Leathersmith Carl Rutledge said he’s been coming to Steppin’ Out for over 30 years.

But, it’s not only about making a sale. Steppin’ Out is also a great opportunity for organizations to gain new exposure.

“You never know what’s going to happen next when you’re out here performing,” said Kasey Jones, a busker for the Busking Brigade at Steppin’ Out. “I get to busk all day, several different times, and then go and do some performances with my drumming crew.”

For the students on the Montgomery County Public School’s robotics team, they said they get to meet people and spread STEM throughout the community.

“We have a lot of fun at events like this where we get to talk to a bunch of kids, and we get to demonstrate our robot,” said Emily Paul, a MCPS robotics team member.

They said they came out Friday to spread their love of robotics to the community.

“They’re just so excited to learn, and that’s what I like seeing,” said Paul. “Seeing that and helping build a better community around robotics.”

With such a wide variety, there is definitely something for all ages.

If you’re still wanting to get out and have some fun, don’t worry, Steppin’ Out opens again Saturday at 10 a.m. and will last till 10 p.m.