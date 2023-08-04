85º
Police presence in Northwest Roanoke due to investigation

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va.UPDATE

The roadway has reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY

10 News is in Northwest Roanoke where a large police presence can be seen due to an investigation.

Police cars and law enforcement officers could be seen at 6th Street Northwest and Harrison Avenue Northwest as they executed a search warrant. The road is currently blocked off to traffic.

Officers at the scene tell 10 News the presence is due to an ongoing investigation.

Roanoke Police (WSLS)

