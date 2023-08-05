87º
Bedford County authorities searching for missing man

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

William Regan, reported missing out of Bedford County. (Bedford County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Authorities say William Regan was last seen at Bedford Memorial Hospital on Friday at 6:15 a.m. We’re told Regan has been getting confused recently, and his cell phone was left at home.

Regan was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black short sleeve t-shirt, a green vest, the hat seen in the picture, and a black slippers.

He is 6′2″, weighs 305 pounds, has gray hair and a gray beard, with brown eyes.

According to authorities, Regan is driving a 2015 Kia Sportage, blue in color with the following tag: TWS-1202

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should call Bedford County dispatch at 540-586-7827 immediately.

