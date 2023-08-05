Bedford County authorities searching for missing man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Authorities say William Regan was last seen at Bedford Memorial Hospital on Friday at 6:15 a.m. We’re told Regan has been getting confused recently, and his cell phone was left at home.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Regan was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black short sleeve t-shirt, a green vest, the hat seen in the picture, and a black slippers.

He is 6′2″, weighs 305 pounds, has gray hair and a gray beard, with brown eyes.

According to authorities, Regan is driving a 2015 Kia Sportage, blue in color with the following tag: TWS-1202

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts should call Bedford County dispatch at 540-586-7827 immediately.