CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Carroll County Sheriff Kevin Kemp confirms they loss a deputy unexpectedly, from a medical emergency.

The deputy was not on duty at the time of the emergency.

“I am awaiting a conversation with family and respect their wishes in the matter before I release too much information.” Sherriff Kemp said.

Once 10 News learns more information, we’ll share the data.

