10 News Investigates: Back to school safety and security initiatives

ROANOKE, Va. – As your kids are getting ready for their first day, 10 News was spending the entire summer tracking where your tax dollars are going for school safety.

Gun violence in schools is a reality that many across the country are learning all too well. According to Education Week, there were 51 school shootings in 2022 that resulted in injuries or deaths.

At least 31 children were killed in the shootings, including the 19 students murdered in Uvalde, Texas.

“This is something that we live with not even just every day every second, you know, and just imagine everything you love getting ripped from you.”

Closer to home, early this year police say a six-year-old shot his teacher at an elementary school in Newport News.

“That weapon was in there all day. My child was in there, in the school, where they’re supposed to be safe- with a weapon all day?” said a mother of one of the students.

10 News reached out to all 35 school districts in our area to find out what they’re doing to prevent these tragedies.

From security updates to infrastructure upgrades, we’re working for you to identify the safety and security measures administrators are taking to keep staff and students safe.

We’ll have back-to-school coverage all month long right here on 10 News.