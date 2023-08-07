71º
Back to school safety and security: Charlotte County Public Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Charlotte County Public Schools consists of Randolph-Henry High School, one middle school and three elementary schools.

The overall approximate cost of their security upgrades last school year was $380,000.

Those purchases included:

  • Handheld radios
  • Intercom system upgrades
  • Classroom security door hardware
  • Additional cameras
  • Additional electronic door entry systems at all schools
  • Power supply for all schools to keep security equipment running during a power outage.
  • Tinting of windows at four schools

Infrastructure upgrades included:

  • $60,000 on security vestibules
  • $25,000 on main office access

CCPS’s safety plans for the 2023/2024 school year include:

  • Additional security cameras
  • Transportation radios
  • Vape detectors
  • Noise detectors
  • Emergency notification buttons

