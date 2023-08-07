Back to school safety and security: Charlotte County Public Schools

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Charlotte County Public Schools consists of Randolph-Henry High School, one middle school and three elementary schools.
The overall approximate cost of their security upgrades last school year was $380,000.
Those purchases included:
- Handheld radios
- Intercom system upgrades
- Classroom security door hardware
- Additional cameras
- Additional electronic door entry systems at all schools
- Power supply for all schools to keep security equipment running during a power outage.
- Tinting of windows at four schools
Infrastructure upgrades included:
- $60,000 on security vestibules
- $25,000 on main office access
CCPS’s safety plans for the 2023/2024 school year include:
- Additional security cameras
- Transportation radios
- Vape detectors
- Noise detectors
- Emergency notification buttons