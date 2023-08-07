Back to school safety and security: Charlotte County Public Schools

Charlotte County Public Schools consists of Randolph-Henry High School, one middle school and three elementary schools.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – Charlotte County Public Schools consists of Randolph-Henry High School, one middle school and three elementary schools.

The overall approximate cost of their security upgrades last school year was $380,000.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Those purchases included:

Handheld radios

Intercom system upgrades

Classroom security door hardware

Additional cameras

Additional electronic door entry systems at all schools

Power supply for all schools to keep security equipment running during a power outage.

Tinting of windows at four schools

Infrastructure upgrades included:

$60,000 on security vestibules

$25,000 on main office access

CCPS’s safety plans for the 2023/2024 school year include: