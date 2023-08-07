How much water do you really need to drink daily? | Consumer Reports

Summer heat can feel relentless. It can quickly take its toll on our bodies.

Consumer Reports said keeping properly hydrated is critically important.

“Dehydration can increase your risk of dangerous heatstroke. And chronic dehydration can actually speed up the aging process,” Trisha Calvo with CR said.

So, is following the old-age tenet of drinking eight glasses of water a day the way to go?

“Keeping properly hydrated doesn’t mean measuring and downing water all day. All of our bodies are different, and the amount of fluids we each need varies,” Calvo said.

What’s the best way to stay hydrated?

CR said the good news is it doesn’t have to be all water, all the time.

Seltzer, milk, fruit juice, and even coffee and tea, are great ways of getting fluids into your body.

But CR said to stay away from sugary drinks like soda - they’re full of empty calories.

What about drinks and powders that claim to be “ultra-hydrating?”

“They often contain electrolytes so they may be beneficial for athletes who sweat a lot, but they often also have sugar and artificial flavors, so for the rest of us who just exercise moderately, water is good enough,” Calvo said.

Another great source of fluids that might surprise you? Foods.

CR said nearly everything we eat has some water in it.

Look for fruits and vegetables because they’re the go-to source for the best water replacers.

Some good options are watermelon, where one small wedge contains 7 ounces of water.

Eat a large peach and get about 5 ounces.

A cup of cucumber - that’s 4 ounces.

CR said it’s critical to pay attention to your body.

Watch for symptoms of fatigue, wooziness, headaches, and cramps.

If you or someone else is suffering from heatstroke, call 911 immediately, get into an air-conditioned room, and do not drink anything.