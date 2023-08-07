Liberty University offensive lineman Tajh Boyd dies at 19

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Hearts are heavy at Liberty University as the school grieves the death of Tajh Boyd, a freshman student-athlete who has passed away at just 19 years old.

Boyd joined the Flames football team as an offensive lineman in January. His time at Liberty came on the heels of a successful football career at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Virginia, according to USA Today. The football standout was a three-star recruit, leading his team to back-to-back championships during his sophomore and junior seasons in high school.

At this time, it is unclear what may have led to his death.

Liberty University Vice President And Director Of Athletics Ian McCaw released a statement, shedding light on the profound impact Boyd had on those around him.

“When you come to the Mountain, you immediately become a part of the Liberty University family and something truly special,” he said. “We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly.”

He continued, saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh’s family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times.”

Chris Scott, Boyd’s high school coach, told the Virginia Pilot that he will always remember the way Boyd touched people’s hearts, both on and off the field.

“Tajh’s impact went far beyond statistics and accolades. Yes, he was a formidable force on the football field, but it was his infectious smile, his positive energy and his ability to uplift others that truly made him larger than life.”

Virginia Tech Football took the time to extend its condolences.