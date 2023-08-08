74º
Back to school safety and security: Carroll County Public Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Carroll County Public Schools consists of nine school sites and spent more than $191,000 on safety and security upgrades last school year.

Those upgrades included:

  • Site surveillance cameras, with better memory storage, sight lines and a clearer picture
  • Ballistic security window film, that helps protect against forced break-ins
  • Two-way radios for better communication between teachers, front desk and administration
  • Mobile panic button technology
  • Vape detectors
  • Security equipment software updates

CCPS also meets with first responders at least once a year to discuss policies and procedures regarding their lockdown policies.

