Back to school safety and security: Carroll County Public Schools

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Carroll County Public Schools consists of nine school sites and spent more than $191,000 on safety and security upgrades last school year.
Those upgrades included:
- Site surveillance cameras, with better memory storage, sight lines and a clearer picture
- Ballistic security window film, that helps protect against forced break-ins
- Two-way radios for better communication between teachers, front desk and administration
- Mobile panic button technology
- Vape detectors
- Security equipment software updates
CCPS also meets with first responders at least once a year to discuss policies and procedures regarding their lockdown policies.