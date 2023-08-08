Back to school safety and security: Carroll County Public Schools

Carroll County Public Schools consists of nine school sites and spent more than $191,000 on safety and security upgrades last school year.

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Carroll County Public Schools consists of nine school sites and spent more than $191,000 on safety and security upgrades last school year.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Those upgrades included:

Site surveillance cameras, with better memory storage, sight lines and a clearer picture

Ballistic security window film, that helps protect against forced break-ins

Two-way radios for better communication between teachers, front desk and administration

Mobile panic button technology

Vape detectors

Security equipment software updates

CCPS also meets with first responders at least once a year to discuss policies and procedures regarding their lockdown policies.