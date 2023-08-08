No one hurt after fire at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant

Crews responded to a fire at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say it happened at about 4:30 a.m. at one of the storage buildings.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and there was no threat to the community or the environment, according to Justine Barati, Chief of Public and Congressional Affairs.

Fortunately, no personnel were hurt, authorities said.

“Working with propellant is an inherently dangerous business, however, we have numerous systems in place to ensure the safety of the workforce and the community,” said Barati. “The building that the fire took place in functioned as designed. Once ignited, the building consumed the fire and collapsed within its earthen barriers.”